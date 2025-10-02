Dasara festivities end with spectacular procession in Mysuru

Mysuru, Oct 2 (PTI) Curtains came down on the 11-day-long world-renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations in this palace city on Thursday, with a spectacular procession on the occasion of Vijayadashami, marking the grand finale.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities was a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, reminiscent of royal pomp and glory.

Thousands of people witnessed the 'Jamboo Savari', a march of about a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Abhimanyu' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, on a 750 kg howdah or "Ambari" with gold.

The grand procession began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with a host of ministers and dignitaries offering pooja to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi Flag) between 1 pm and 1.18 pm during the auspicious "Dhanur Lagna" at the Balarama gate of the imposing Amba Vilas Palace.

After offering pooja, Siddaramaiah greeted the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The procession consisting of a number of artists' or cultural groups and tableaux from various districts, showcasing regional culture and heritage, covered a distance of about five kms before culminating at Bannimantapa.

Tableaux from various government departments, depicting various schemes or programmes and social messages, are also part of the procession, with people in large numbers lining up along the procession route amid some showers.

The chief minister and other dignitaries, including Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, the erstwhile Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar flagged off the 'Jamboo Savari' by showering flowers on the idol of Chamundeshwari, placed in a howdah, during auspicious "Kumbha Lagna" between 4.42 pm and 5.06 pm.

Twenty-one shots were fired from the cannons, as elephant Abhimanyu, which is carrying the goddess in howdah for the sixth time, flanked by 'Kumki' elephants -- Cauvery and Roopa -- arrived at the specially erected dais, from where the dignitaries offered flowers to the goddess.

The Dasara procession is held on "Vijayadashami" day, signifying the victory of good over evil.

During the days of yore, the king would sit in the howdah accompanied by his brother and nephew. Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar was the last royal King of Mysuru to ride in howdah.

The tradition of the Dasara procession continues to this day but now, instead of kings, the idol of the presiding deity of the Mysuru city, Goddess Chamundeshwari, is taken in procession in the howdah. The core of the 750-kg howdah is said to be wood, but is covered with 80 kg of gold.

At the palace, keeping up with the traditions, the erstwhile royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, dressed in grand attire, took out the 'Vijaya Yatra' from Amba Vilas Palace till Bhuvaneshwari Devi temple, within the premises, where he performed special pooja to 'Shami' tree, earlier in the day.

Ahead of this, 'Vajramushti Kalaga', a special duel between 'Jetties' (wrestlers) armed with a 'Vajramushti' or a knuckle-duster, was also part of the celebrations at the palace, in which Jetties from various parts of the state participated.

Various programmes were held for last ten auspicious days of Navrathri, during which the palace, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru were illuminated with lights, fondly known as "Deepalankaara", and cultural programmes were held at various venues.

Dozens of events like food mela, flower show, cultural programmes, farmers' Dasara, women's Dasara, Yuva Dasara, children's Dasara, and poetry recital attracted people this year, along with regular crowd-pullers like the famous Dasara procession (Jamboo Savari), airshow, torch light parade, drone show, and Mysuru Dasara exhibition, turning the city into a carnival of sorts.

The torchlight parade at the Bannimantap grounds on Thursday evening was attended by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Navaratri celebrations at the palace included several rituals every day, most remarkably Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, dressed in grand attire, conducting 'Khasagi durbar' (private durbar) by ascending the golden throne, amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Dasara was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire and the tradition was inherited by the Wadiyars of Mysuru.

Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wadiyar I in the year 1610.

It became a private affair of the royal family following the abolition of the privy purse in 1971 and the discontinuation of the privileges of the erstwhile rulers.

However, a low-key Dasara used to be held on the initiative of the local people until the state government stepped in and the then Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs revived the Dasara celebrations in 1975, which is being followed till date. PTI KSU KH