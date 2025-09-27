'Dastaan-e-Akhtari': Evening of storytelling, live performance to pay tribute to Begum Akhtar

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) An evening of musical performances, stories, and anecdotes from the life of Begum Akhtar will pay tribute to the queen of ghazals, thumris, and dadras at the Royal Opera House on October 4 here.

"Dastaan-e-Akhtari: A Tribute to Begum Akhtar" will blend storytelling and live performance to present a journey through the life, art, and enduring legacy of the cultural icon who redefined the world of Indian classical music and Awadhi tehzeeb.

The evening, produced by Excurators and presented in collaboration with Baarish and Sonchiraiya, will feature poet and author Yatindra Mishra, who will narrate rare anecdotes and reflections from the singer’s personal and artistic journey. Complementing this narration, celebrated classical vocalist Malini Awasthi, along with her ensemble, will present renditions of Begum Akhtar’s most iconic compositions, reviving her timeless repertoire for a contemporary audience.

“Begum Akhtar’s voice was never just music, it was the sound of longing, resistance, and grace, woven into every sur of Hindustani tradition.We are not only remembering an artist but invoking an era that still breathes through her melodies. Through my family’s association with Begum Akhtar, I have inherited many stories and incidents from her life. Memories I look forward to sharing as part of this tribute,” Mishra said in a statement.

Born in October, 1914 in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad, Begum Akhtar was dubbed "Mallika-e-Ghazal" (queen of ghazal) for her illustrious career dedicated to music that was made immortal with ghazals like "Ae Mohabbat Tere Anjaam Pe Rona Aya", "Woh Jo Ham Mein Tum Men Qarar Tha", "Aah Ko Chahiye Ek Umar Asar Hone Tak", and "Ulti Ho Gayin Sab Tadbiren," and "Koi Ummeed Bar Nahin Aa With nearly 400 songs to her credit, the Padma Bhushan awardee also worked in films like "Ek Din Ka Badshah", "Nal Damayanti", "Mumtaz Begum", and "Roti".

"At Excurators, our vision has always been to create immersive cultural experiences that honour India's artistic legacy while making it accessible to contemporary audiences. Dastaan-e-Akhtari is very close to our hearts—it is not just a tribute to Begum Akhtar's timeless artistry, but also a way of connecting new generations with the rich tehzeeb and music she embodied," Minhal Hasan, founder and managing director, Excurators, said.