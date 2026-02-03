'Dastaarbandi' of former Nabha ruler's descendant held; custom revived after 124 years

Patiala, Feb 3 (PTI) A confluence of Sikh and royal traditions was witnessed at the historic Hira Mahal in Nabha here, as the royal 'dastaarbandi' (turban-tying) ceremony was revived after nearly 124 years in the erstwhile Nabha princely state.

The 'dastaarbandi' of 14-year-old Kunwar Abhyuday Pratap Singh, a descendant of former Nabha ruler Maharaja Ripudaman Singh, was performed with full religious sanctity and traditional customs on Monday.

The ceremony reflected deep reverence for Sikh values and heritage.

Kunwar Abhyuday Pratap Singh appeared visibly emotional and expressed his resolve to serve Punjab and the Sikh faith by following the legacy of his ancestors.

Kunwar Abhyuday Pratap Singh is the son of Bhanu Pratap Singh and Rani Preeti Singh.

Prior to the ceremony, a continuous 'Akhand Path' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was held at Gurdwara Darbar Sriropao Sahib.

After the 'bhog' of the 'Akhand Path', 'ardas' (prayer) was performed by Bhai Harpal Singh, Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, following which the 'dastaarbandi' was conducted in accordance with established traditions.

The event was attended by several eminent personalities including Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Tourism Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond and senior leaders of religious and social organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Khudian said that nearly 124 years ago, at the same location, Bhai Narayan Singh, father of noted scholar Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha, had performed an 'Akhand Path' while seated at one place, and the revival of the tradition was a matter of pride.

Assembly Speaker Sandhwan said Maharaja Ripudaman Singh rendered exemplary service to Punjab, Sikhism and the nation, and society continues to hold similar expectations from his descendants.

Kunwar Abhyuday Pratap Singh said every Sikh family should ensure 'dastaarbandi' of their children to keep the younger generation connected with its glorious heritage.

Family members, including Maharani Uma Singh, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Rani Preeti Singh Nabha, expressed gratitude to the 'sangat' and guests.

A large number of saints, religious leaders, representatives of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Sikh intellectuals and devotees from across the country and abroad were present.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday visited Hira Mahal in Nabha.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said the day was a moment of great pride and significance for history and cultural heritage.

He remarked that the 'dastaarbandi' of Kunwar Abhyuday Pratap Singh was not merely a private family event but also a revival of the rich legacy of the Phulkian dynasty, which has shaped the social and spiritual landscape of the region for centuries.

Saini said the occasion reminded everyone of the illustrious personalities of Nabha who left a lasting mark on history.

He also paid tribute to Maharaja Ripudaman Singh, whose courage and independent spirit remained steadfast even during British rule, never compromising on Sikh identity.