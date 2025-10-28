'Data, biology, AI can transform disease treatment': IIIT-D Prof wins Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Prof Debarka Sengupta from the Department of Computational Biology at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), has been awarded the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: Vigyan Yuva–Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar 2025 in Biological Sciences.

The award, one of India's highest national honours in science and technology, is presented by the president of India to recognise exceptional contributions in research, innovation and technological advancement.

Prof Sengupta was selected for his pioneering work in large-scale analysis of tissue heterogeneity and the discovery of rare cell populations using single-cell transcriptomics, an official statement of IIIT-D said on Tuesday.

His integration of genomics with artificial intelligence (AI) models has advanced cancer research, enabling more accurate drug response predictions and detection of circulating triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells in blood samples, it added.

"This award is a recognition of how data, biology and artificial intelligence, when combined thoughtfully, can transform the way we understand and treat complex diseases like cancer," Prof Sengupta said, adding that India is poised to lead the next wave of innovation at the intersection of AI and life sciences.

Congratulating him, IIIT-D Director Prof Ranjan Bose said the recognition marks a "historic first" for the institute, highlighting its growing strength in world-class research.

Instituted in 2023, the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is conferred under four categories — Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva–Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar and Vigyan Team — across 13 domains of science and technology. It aims to celebrate excellence and inspire a new generation of Indian scientists and innovators.