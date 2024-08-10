Data Patterns launches CSR initiative to support kids with cancer

Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) Aerospace and defence electronic solution company Data Patterns (India) Ltd has launched a programme to support 13 children suffering from cancer, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The financial assistance programme from the city-based company aims to give the kids access to healthcare services and necessary treatment.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, in a statement on Saturday said, a new Corporate Social Responsibility initiative through the Tiara Haemophilia and Cancer Foundation has been introduced to provide vital support to children with cancer and hailing from low socio-economic backgrounds.

By partnering with reputed hospitals and healthcare providers, Data Patterns (India) Ltd ensures that the children received the best possible care and support throughout their treatment, the release said.

"We firmly believe that every child should have an equal opportunity in life, regardless of their circumstances, especially to treat illnesses. Cancer treatment has advanced immensely in recent times and no child should lose to cancer due to their socio-economic conditions," company Director Rekha Murthy Rangarajan said.