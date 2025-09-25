Data play pivotal role in effective governance, nation-building: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday highlighted the pivotal role of data in effective governance and nation-building, citing examples from the data-driven initiatives for targeted service delivery, transparency, and citizen welfare in the state.

Highlighting the need for strong collaborations between the Centre and the states, Saini said, "A government is incomplete without data -- any scheme is effective only when it is backed by reliable statistics." The chief minister was addressing a gathering of policymakers, statisticians and representatives from various states at the 29th Conference of Central and State Statistical Organisations on the theme 'Strengthening level governance' here, which was attended by Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh.

Saini said accurate data form the foundation of sound decision-making, and true development cannot be achieved without facts.

"Reliable data play a vital role across sectors, and policies can succeed only when they are based on real and authentic data. Empowering governance at the local level is not only the need of the hour but also the key to fulfilling the aspirations of 'New India'.

"When governance is strengthened at the grassroots, schemes do not remain confined to files but effectively reach the people, which is the true strength of democracy," the chief minister said.

Saini also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised data-driven governance over the past decade.

Identity has been ensured through Aadhaar, schemes have been directly delivered to the poor via Jan Dhan accounts, while Digital India has elevated data collection and transparency to unprecedented levels, Saini said.

Emphasising the importance of evidence-based policymaking, he said Central and state statistical organisations play a vital role at every stage -- from policy formulation to implementation.

Today is the age of technology, and only the integration of data with technology can deliver real and effective results, Saini said.

Several initiatives have been undertaken in Haryana by combining data and technology, setting an example that many states in the country are following now, he claimed.

The most notable among these is the 'Mera Parivar Meri Pehchan' programme, through which the state government has created a comprehensive database of every family, Saini said.

"Using this data, the benefits of various schemes are being delivered directly to the eligible families without any discrimination, which is driving revolutionary changes across sectors such as education, health, employment, and social security," Saini said.

Prime Minister Modi has set the goal of building a "developed India" by 2047, he said, emphasising that local governance along with accurate data will play a pivotal role in realising this vision.

In the coming years, every panchayat will have its own data dashboard, every district will establish a statistical innovation lab, and states will compete with each other in ensuring accuracy and innovation in data collection and usage, he said.

Saini also said the accuracy of data reflects the state's economic growth.

"Haryana's gross state domestic product (GSDP), which was Rs 4.37 lakh crore in 2014-15, went up to Rs 12.13 lakh crore in 2024-25. During the same period, per capita income increased from Rs 1.47 lakh to Rs 3.53 lakh," the chief minister said.

Speaking at the conference, Rao Inderjit Singh emphasised that strong local governance begins with strong local data, as statistics translate community needs into concrete plans.

"With rising demand for timely, reliable and disaggregated data, statisticians play a vital role in ensuring accurate interpretation and evidence-based decision-making", he said.

The minister also said that good governance at the local level requires credible data to guide planning, track progress, and enable course correction, making the strengthening of local statistical systems inseparable from effective local governance.