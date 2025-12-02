New Delhi: The data regarding cases of heart attack is not maintained centrally, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said according to an ICMR study, hospitalisation with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) is associated with the presence of any known comorbidity, family history of thrombotic events and smoking.

He said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that in order to understand the reasons for heart attack, the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE) has conducted a multi-centric matched case-control study at 25 hospitals across the country.

As a part of the study, cases where patients aged from 18 to 45 years admitted in the hospitals with newly-diagnosed AMI between October 2021 and January 2023 were followed.

The controls were patients aged from 18 to 45 years admitted in the same hospital for other causes, matched for the time of hospitalisation.

Information was collected regarding the various risk factors, Nadda said.

"The study observed that hospitalisation with AMI was associated with presence of any known comorbidity, family history of thrombotic event and ever been smoker," he said.

Nadda further said the National Health Mission (NHM) provides technical and financial support to the states and Union territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

The cardiovascular disease is an integral part of the NP-NCD, he added.

Under the programme, 770 district NCD clinics, 6,410 community health centre NCD clinics and 233 cardiac care units have been set up.

Further, a population-based initiative for the prevention, control and screening for common NCDs, including diabetes and hypertension, has been rolled out in the country under the NHM as part of comprehensive primary healthcare, Nadda informed.

Under the initiative, those aged above 30 years are targeted for their screening.

To manage acute cardiac events, a hub-and-spoke model has been implemented, Nadda stated.

District hospitals and community health centres (spokes) are equipped to provide initial thrombolysis and stabilisation, while tertiary hospitals and medical colleges (hubs) offer advanced interventions.

Ambulance services, tele-medicine platforms and streamlined referral pathways further enhance access, especially in rural areas.

The Centre also provides support for awareness generation activities for NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, to be undertaken by the states and Union territories.

The preventive aspect is strengthened under comprehensive primary healthcare through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, by promoting wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level, Nadda said.

Furthermore, the Eat Right India movement, led by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), promotes reduced salt, sugar and trans-fat consumption. The Fit India movement is implemented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and various yoga-related activities are carried out by the Ministry of AYUSH, the minister informed the House.

Nadda further said the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) offers a health insurance coverage to more than 50 crore people, covering secondary and tertiary cardiac care, including angioplasty and bypass surgeries.

The Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacies improve access to affordable cardiovascular medicines, stents and implants, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and supporting long-term treatment adherence.