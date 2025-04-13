Major crimes dropped in Delhi, cops attribute it to intense patrolling

New Delhi: The national capital has recorded a decline in major crimes in the first quarter of 2025, according to data shared by the Delhi Police.

"A comparative analysis of crime statistics from January 1 to March 31 over the last three years reveals both encouraging trends and areas requiring continued focus," a senior police officer said.

In 2025, murder cases stood at 107, slightly up from 105 last year but lower than the 115 cases reported in 2023 -- a 6.95 per cent drop over a three-year period.

Attempt to murder cases surged from 158 in 2023 to 203 in 2024 but dropped to 168 in 2025, marking a 6.32 per cent overall increase compared to 2023.

However, the year-on-year decrease from 2024 to 2025 is a significant 17.24 per cent, indicating improved control over violent confrontations.

Robbery, a key concern in the capital, showed a consistent rise in 2024 (424 cases) from 375 in 2023, before falling sharply to 315 in 2025 -- a 16 per cent drop from 2023 and a 25.7 per cent decrease from 2024.

Snatching incidents, another common street crime, saw a steep fall in 2025.

From 1,812 cases in 2023 and 1,925 in 2024, the number plummeted to 1,199 this year, registering a 33.82 per cent reduction from 2023 and a 37.69 per cent fall from 2024.

Crimes against women have also seen a decline. Rape cases dropped from 422 in 2023 to 370 in 2025, registering a 12.3 per cent decrease.

Similarly, molestation cases went down from 547 in 2023 to 370 in 2025, witnessing a 32.36 per cent decline. Eve-teasing cases came down from 98 in 2023 to 63 in 2025 -- a 35.7 per cent dip.

Abductions remained relatively steady, with 1,385 cases in 2023, 1,393 in 2024 and a slight decrease to 1,360 in 2025 -- a marginal 1.8 per cent drop over the three-year span.

Commenting on the latest figures, a senior Delhi Police officer said, "The drop in crimes such as robbery, snatching and crimes against women is a result of our intensified patrolling, enhanced night surveillance, and a stricter law and order environment across the city. We have focused heavily on hotspot policing and real-time response, and the results are good."

While certain categories like attempt to murder saw a temporary spike last year, the overall trend indicates a stronger grip on public safety in the capital, he added.