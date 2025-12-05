Dates, agenda, expected deliverables of next Quad summit yet to be finalised: Govt tells LS

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) During his visit to the US in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to President Donald Trump to visit India for the next Quad Leaders' Summit and the dates, agenda, expected deliverables, and other logistical aspects of the event are "yet to be finalised", the Centre told Parliament on Friday.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query, also said these details will be "determined in consultation with the other Quad partners".
The Ministry of External Affairs was asked "whether it is true that Union government has extended any invitation to US President to visit India next year", and if so, the details thereof along with the purpose of the visit.
"During his visit to the United States of America in February 2025, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi extended an invitation to President Donald J. Trump to visit India for the next Quad Leaders' Summit. The dates, agenda, expected deliverables, and other logistical aspects of the Summit are yet to be finalised and will be determined in consultation with the other Quad partners," Singh said.
The next Quad Leaders' Summit is to be hosted by India.
The 2024 Quad summit was hosted by the US in the then President Joe Biden's hometown of Wilmington in Delaware in September. Modi and prime ministers of Australia and Japan had taken part in it.
The Quad comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia and it has unveiled a series of initiatives in the last few years with a broad aim to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. China believes the coalition is aimed at containing it.