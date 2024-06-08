Dattatreya Hosabale condoles demise of media baron Ramoji Rao

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday condoled the demise of media baron Ramoji Rao, saying his contribution as a pioneer in adding unique features and practices in his chosen field will be long remembered.

Rao, the chairman of Ramoji group, revolutionised the news and entertainment industry. He died at a hospital in Hyderabad early Saturday at the age of 88.

In a message, Hosabale said, "Eenadu and Ramoji Film City founder Shri Ramoji Rao's demise is a great loss, especially for the field of journalism and film. His contribution as a pioneer in adding unique features and practices in his chosen field will be long remembered".

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and also countless admirers and pray the almighty to bestow 'sadgati' to the departed soul," he added. PTI PK RHL