Daughter dies, mother injured in elephant attack in J'khand's Gumla

Ranchi, Mar 10 (PTI) A five-month-old tribal girl died and her mother sustained injuries after a wild elephant pushed down the wall of their house in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Patratoli village under Sargao Panchayat on Monday night, when a wild elephant reached the house of Chandan Oraon and pushed the mud wall, leading to the death of his five-month-old daughter, they said.

Karan Tudu, officer in-charge of Karanj police station, said, "In the attack by a wild elephant on Monday night, a five-month-old girl died on the spot and her mother, Sushma Oraon, sustained injuries." "A team of the forest department visited the village soon after the incident and handed over Rs 25,000 as immediate relief to the deceased's family. After official procedures, the family will be provided with the full compensation amount," Shekhar Singh, Range Forest Officer (RFO), told PTI.

He said that a wild elephant had come to the area from the Ranchi-Lapung side. Forest officials are keeping an eye on the elephant.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation in case of death by an elephant.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recently expressed concerns over the rising number of casualties due to man-elephant conflicts in the state and directed officials to develop a mechanism to ensure that no human death occurs due to attacks by animals. PTI RPS RPS RG