Daughter-in-law arrested for `robbing and murdering' senior citizen at home

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) A 51-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly robbing and murdering her mother-in-law at the latter's house in Ghatkopar area two days ago, police said on Friday.

Shehnaz Anis Kaazi (65), resident of Mukund Nagar society who lived alone, was found dead inside her fourth floor flat by neighbours on Wednesday evening. She had suffered a head injury.

Multiple teams were formed to probe the crime and the footage of around 150 CCTV cameras was scanned, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakesh Ola.

In one of the cameras, her daughter-in-law Mumtaz Irfan Khan (51) was seen entering the flat and leaving some time later. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to killing the old woman, taking her gold jewellery and fleeing. A property dispute was going on among family members, she told police.

Mumtaz was arrested for murder and further probe was underway, the DCP said. PTI ZA KRK