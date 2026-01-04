Daughter-in-law, grandson arrested over woman's murder in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested four persons, including the daughter-in-law and grandson of a woman, in connection with her murder in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that on January 1, Sunita Devi informed the police that her mother-in-law Shivpata (60) was killed allegedly over a land dispute. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Musafirkhana police station under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant sections of the law against Jaivardhan, Harshvardhan, Zahirullah Ballan and Mohammad Tauqeer.

The SP said the investigation was handed over to Musafirkhana Circle Officer Atul Kumar Singh. During the probe, it emerged that Sunita, her son Brijesh and their associates Moin and Santosh had allegedly assaulted Shivpata with sticks under a conspiracy, in which she was seriously injured. The woman later died during treatment at the district hospital.

She said the accused allegedly planned the crime to falsely implicate their rivals with the intention of framing them under the SC/ST Act.

According to the SP, the four accused — Sunita, Brijesh, Santosh and Moin — have been arrested and will be produced before a court on Sunday.