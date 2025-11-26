Daughter-in-law of pan masala baron found hanging in south Delhi residence

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, the owner of Kamla Pasand pan masala, allegedly died by suicide at her south Delhi residence, police said on Wednesday.

Deepti Chaurasia, 38, was found hanging by her husband at her in-laws house on Tuesday, they said.

Police sources said that a diary has been recovered from her room, which allegedly contained multiple references to frequent disputes with her husband. The couple had been living in two separate houses due to ongoing disputes, a police officer said.

Deepti’s brother Rishab, while speaking to reporters, has also raised questions about his brother-in-law's conduct.

The family's lawyer, however, said reports of marital discord are "baseless" and underscored that there were no allegations in the "suicide note".

Deepti, a homemaker, got married in 2010. She is survived by two children.

"On November 25, at about 12 pm, information was received at Vasant Vihar Police Station regarding the suicide of one female aged 38 years. The Vasant Vihar resident allegedly hanged herself in the dressing room of her house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said in an official statement.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead, the officer said, adding that the body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital's mortuary.

The crime team inspected the spot and statements were recorded. A post-mortem examination was conducted by the board of doctors and the body was handed over to the family, he added. Inquest proceedings are underway.

Rajender Singh, the lawyer of Kamal Kishor Chaurasia's family, said all allegations of marital discord are "baseless".

"Whatever is being reported in the media is totally false. There is no allegation in the suicide note. She has not particularly named anyone to be responsible for this," he told reporters. "We are cooperating with the police. We don't know the cause of suicide yet." "Whatever happened is very unfortunate. We all regret it. Both families have decided that the cremation will be done together today harmoniously, because we want to pay her full respect," he added.