Daughter of former Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi commits suicide

Dantewada, Jan 28 (PTI) The 22-year-old daughter of late Chhattisgarh BJP leader Bheema Mandavi allegedly committed suicide in Dehradun, her family said here on Tuesday.

Bheema Mandavi himself had died in a blast carried out by Naxalites in 2019.

Deepa Mandavi, who was doing a physiotherapy course in the Uttarakhand capital, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her paying guest accommodation in Karanpur area of Dehradun on January 26, a family member said.

Tragically, one of her sisters had allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Raipur in 2013.

Deepa was a third-year student of physiotherapy course at a private institute in Dehradun. She was staying with some friends in a rented room, but a week ago shifted to a PG accommodation, her relative said.

According to police, no suicide note was found at the spot though prima facie the incident seemed to be a suicide.

Deepa's mother Ojasvi Mandavi, a member of the Chhattisgarh State Women Commission, went to Dehradun with other family members after being informed about the incident. Deepa's mortal remains were brought to Gadapal village in Dantewada where the last rites were performed on Tuesday.

Deepa had recently visited her home.

On April 9, 2019, then BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi was killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Dantewada district.

According to family sources, Bheema Mandavi married Ojasvi after the death of his first wife in a road accident. He had three daughters -- including Deepa and her sister who died in 2013 -- and a son.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over Deepa Mandavi's death.

"The news of the sudden death of Deepa Mandavi, daughter of former Dantewada MLA late Bhima Mandavi ji and State Women Commission member Ojasvi Mandavi ji is extremely sad. I spoke to Ojasvi ji on the phone and expressed my condolences on this tragic incident. I pray to God to rest in peace the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family," Sai wrote on X. PTI COR TKP KRK