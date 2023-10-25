Daughter Praniti will contest LS election from Solapur, says Congress veteran Sushil Kumar Shinde

Pune, Oct 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde has said that he is "as good as" retiring from politics, and his daughter and MLA Praniti Shinde will contest the coming Lok Sabha election from Solapur in southern Maharashtra.

Shinde, a former chief minister, represented the Solapur Lok Sabha constituency in 1998, 1999 and 2009, but lost to BJP candidates in 2014 and 2019. Praniti is a three-time MLA from Solapur City Central constituency.

"I have announced publicly that Praniti will be contesting the Lok Sabha seat as I am as good as retiring from politics. I will be extending all the help, but Praniti will be the candidate," said Shinde, replying to a reporter's question at Solapur on Tuesday.

Asked about the statement, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said Shinde aired his view that Praniti Shinde should get the ticket, but it is the party high command that will take the decision. PTI SPK KRK