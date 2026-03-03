Daughter stranded in Dubai returns safely; Delhi MP lauds support, discipline during crisis

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday said that his daughter, who was stranded in Dubai for the last three days amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, returned safely to India.

Khandelwal said his daughter had travelled to Dubai on a business trip and was unable to return due to flight cancellations.

"As a father, the last few days were filled with worry and uncertainty. Her safe return this morning is an emotional and reassuring moment for us," he said.

Recounting his daughter's experience, the MP said that despite the challenging circumstances, life in Dubai largely continued in an orderly manner, with only necessary security precautions in place.

He said the situation reflected the administrative efficiency and social discipline maintained by residents in the city.

Members of the Indian community, along with local citizens, stepped forward to assist the stranded, ensuring that people facing difficulties received timely help, he said.

Khandelwal said the Indian Embassy remained in contact with affected citizens and extended assistance wherever possible.

When the airspace briefly opened for a few hours, some flights were able to depart for different Indian cities, enabling several passengers to return home safely, he added. PTI SHB SHB RUK RUK