Daughters held for Dalit man's murder in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 23 (PTI): A 55-year-old Dalit man found dead in Muzaffarnagar's Morna village with stab wounds on his neck was killed by his daughters angered over the restrictions he imposed on them, police said on Monday.

The man, identified as Ram Persad, was attacked with a sharp weapon by his daughters, 32 and 16 years of age, in his sleep, Station House Officer Jasvir Singh told reporters, adding that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Sharp words had been exchanged between the father and daughters just before he went to sleep, police said.

The daughters, police said, confessed that they killed their father as they were enraged at the constant restrictions he imposed on them and at the way he "obstructed them in everything".

The older daughter, Komal, was arrested while the other, a minor, was detained and the weapon used in the crime was seized along with the man's blood-stained clothes hidden in the house. A case of murder was registered, Additional SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal said.

A detailed investigation is on.