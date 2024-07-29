Dausa jail inmate threatens to kill Raj CM, 3 officials suspended, 1 held

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Three officials of a jail in Dausa were suspended and another man arrested for allegedly providing a mobile SIM card to a prisoner who threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Monika Agarwal said Acting Jail Superintendent Kailash Daroga, Jailer Biharilal and Chief Guard Awadhesh Kumar were suspended after a probe in the matter.

Rajendra Mahavar (38), appointed by a voluntary organization to train prisoners in job skills, has been arrested on the charge of supplying a mobile SIM card to a prisoner, Darjeeling native Neema alias Sajan (30), lodged in jail, she said.

Neema had called Jaipur Police Control Room on Saturday night from a mobile and threatened to kill Chief Minister Sharma, she said.

Two FIRs have been registered in this regard. One against Dausa jail inmate Neema and the second has been lodged regarding nine unclaimed mobile phones found in the jail, Agarwal said.

Mahavar is accused of supplying mobile SIM cards in the jail. Police are investigating all the cases, she said. PTI AG NB NB