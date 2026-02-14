Dausa MLA moves breach of privilege notice against tehsildar, Speaker promises action

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Congress MLA from Dausa Deen Dayal Bairwa has submitted a breach of privilege notice against a tehsildar who allegedly misbehaved with him during an anti-encroachment drive.

Bairwa, along with other Congress members, submitted the notice before Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who accepted it and assured appropriate action, party leaders said.

The Dausa MLA alleged that the tehsildar, when stopped from an anti-encroachment drive on an alleged government land on February 2, resorted to a verbal abuse.

An MLA can move a breach of privilege notice against a government official if the officer's actions interfere with the MLA's ability to perform his or her duties, or show disrespect to the House.

"This is not just an insult to me but to all 200 MLAs and even to the Speaker. Such behaviour by an officer towards an elected representative is serious," Bairwa told reporters.

The matter will now be referred to the Assembly's Privilege Committee, which can summon the tehsildar and other officials concerned for questioning.

Action, including suspension or stoppage of increments, could follow if the tehsildar is found guilty, Assembly officials said.

Bairwa alleged that his repeated demands for action against the tehsildar had earlier gone unheeded. The Congress had also staged protests in the Assembly over the issue. PTI AG RUK RUK