Davos not place to engage with builders, contractors from back home: Aaditya's veiled dig at CM

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said the World Economic Forum at Davos brings together public leaders, investors, ideators and asserted the forum cannot be a place to engage with builders and contractors from back home that are seeking permissions from local self-governments.

In a post on Linkedin, Thackeray asked chief ministers going to World Economic Forum in Davos not to get engaged in the silly circus of simply meeting people who are on your speed dial, but to engage with the world.

The WEF in Davos isn't a rat race about photographs and announcements of investments, this is about engagement, the former Maharashtra minister claimed.

"At such a forum, we can't be busy engaging with builders and contractors from back home that are seeking permissions from our local self-governments. In fact, use their connect to further drive the state's agenda with the world," he said in a veiled dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was at the WEF.

Thackeray said it is necessary to move beyond the archaic idea of MoUs and large figure investment announcements. This was fancy in India a decade ago, he added.

"Annual meeting that brings together public leaders, investors, ideators and scientists is a place where geopolitics converges with themes like artificial intelligence and much more. At such a forum, we can't be busy engaging with builders and contractors from back home that are seeking permissions from our local self-governments," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra has signed MoUs of Rs 30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos which can create up to 40 lakh jobs in areas ranging from industries, services, agriculture and technology, Fadnavis had said from Davos last week.

Thackeray said the forum should be used to connect and further drive the state's agenda with the world.

"I can promise that as a leader of the Opposition party, I will not criticise the chief minister for not making any local/ Indian MoU announcements from Davos, as long as we can see that the visit is truly meaningful in terms of advancing our national and state interests through dialogue at a global level," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

The WEF is a place to engage, learn, speak, interact, understand, gauge and read between the lines when the world's most powerful, most influential, and may be most out of the box people and ideas come together, he said.

"What makes this junket of our chief ministers unbearable is to see senior leaders meet other senior leaders from neighbouring states, to see airport welcome pictures that no other global leaders engage in (without even offering much to the diaspora) to craft a pan India image for the national leadership campaign, and then to see announcements made with regards to permissions for builders and institutions (that is the basic administrative job of any government) rather than the chief ministers speak to the world on a more engaging basis," Thackeray said in an apparent jibe at Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra CM was welcomed by Brihan Maharashtra Mandal in Zurich as he landed in Switzerland. He also met Union ministers at the WEF.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had demanded that travel costs of the leaders going to Davos be revealed to the public.

"Chief ministers from various states in India are having a picnic in Davos," Raut had said.

The Davos conference is ridiculous from an Indian perspective, Raut had said last week.

"If you want a break, take a holiday. If you want to meet local investors and sign MoUs, do it at home. If you want to meet party colleagues, keep it for your party conventions," he said.

"For Davos, use every resource, every contact, every person from back home present there to further our national interest, ideate, take back only one thing- what's next, and how does India, and our respective state fit in that picture," Raut said. PTI PR BNM