Day after arrest by ED, Gujarat Samachar owner gets temporary bail on health grounds

Ahmedabad, May 16 (PTI) A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Friday granted 15-day interim bail to Bahubali Shah, one of the owners of leading Gujarati newspaper `Gujarat Samachar', on health grounds.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Shah a day before following raids at the newspaper's premises.

Principal District and Sessions Judge K M Sojitra ordered Shah's release on bail till May 31 on furnishing surety and personal bond of Rs 10,000.

The investigating official must be apprised of his health status every alternate day and Shah must cooperate with the agency, the court said.

Shah had approached the court seeking bail on the grounds of "serious medical/health condition". PTI KA KRK