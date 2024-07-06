Day after attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader, BJP slams Mann for 'deteriorating' law and order

Ludhiana, Jul 6 (PTI) A day after a Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was brutally attacked here, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday blamed the alleged "incompetence" of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

Sandeep Thapar (58) was grievously injured after he was attacked with swords by three assailants in full public view here on Friday.

Jakhar attacked Chief Minister Mann, saying he is silent over the incident as he is busy camping in Jalandhar for the upcoming Jalandhar West assembly bypoll.

"He (Bhagwant Mann) is living in his own world and is busy saving his chair by camping in Jalandhar. The entire state government is sitting there," the BJP leader alleged. The bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of Sheetal Angural as AAP MLA, will be held on July 10 and the votes counted on July 13.

Jakhar claimed that no one feels safe in Punjab except the chief minister's family which travels with a posse of security personnel at the cost of public exchequer.

"Intolerance and hate crimes are increasing in Punjab. The government should wake up and understand its responsibility," he said.

"There is a pattern in Punjab now that anybody, who claims that their sentiments have been hurt, wants to cause harm to the others. This is dangerous," Jakhar said.

The BJP leader said that if the state government cannot provide basic security to people then the Centre is always ready to help.

He also visited the hospital, where Thapar is admitted, to enquire about his health.

The Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was attacked when he came out of the office of the Samvedna Trust near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora on Friday, police said. The Samvedna Trust provides free ambulance service to patients and hearse vehicles.

Hours after the incident, two of the assailants were arrested from Fatehgarh Sahib district.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the purported video, the assailants dressed as Nihangs approached Thapar while he was on a scooter with his securityman riding pillion.

While Thapar was speaking to the assailants with folded hands, one of them suddenly attacked him with a sword as passersby looked on. Another assailant appears to be pushing Thapar's securityman away.

After Thapar fell down, the third assailant also started hitting him with a sword. Later, two of the accused fled on Thapar's scooter, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Nihangs belong to a warrior Sikh sect whose members are usually seen in blue robes, carrying traditional weapons.