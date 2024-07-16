Day after being summoned, SAD chief Badal says he will appear before Akal Takht

Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) A day after the Akal Takht jathedar summoned Sukhbir Singh Badal for his explanation on rebel Akali leaders' accusations, the SAD chief on Tuesday said he will appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs as a devout Sikh.

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday had asked Badal to appear in person before the Akal Takht to submit a written explanation on rebel leaders' allegations that "he did not represent the sentiments of the panth".

The rebel SAD leaders had appeared before the Akal Takht jathedar on July 1 and apologised for the "mistakes" committed when their party was in power in the state between 2007 and 2017.

The jathedar had asked Badal to give an explanation within 15 days.

On Tuesday, SAD president Badal in a post on X in Punjabi said, "As a devout and humble Sikh, I am devoted to Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji maharaj and Sri Akal Takht Sahib." Badal said as per the order of the Akal Takht, he will appear before the highest place with immense reverence and humility.

The jathedar had issued a statement after a meeting of five Sikh high priests in Amritsar on Monday.

"As per a complaint received by the Akal Takht Sahib from some senior leaders of the Akali Dal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal did not represent the sentiments of the 'panth'. Therefore, the SAD president has been asked to personally appear before the Akal Takht Sahib to give a written explanation of the accusations within 15 days.

"Clarification has been sought from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee with regard to accusations levelled by some Akali leaders about spending Rs 90 lakh on advertisements," the Akal Takht statement had said.

They had handed the apology letter to the jathedar at the Akal Takht secretariat at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The leaders had sought forgiveness for the "four mistakes" during the SAD regime between 2007 and 2017, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2007 blasphemy case.

They had also held Badal, who was the deputy chief minister at that time, responsible for the "mistakes".

Among the prominent leaders who raised a banner of revolt against Badal are former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur, all of whom presented themselves before the Akal Takht jathedar.

Their letter had referred to the 2015 sacrilege incidents, saying the then Akali government could not ensure punishment to the guilty in these cases.

The letter had also mentioned the 2007 blasphemy case which was registered against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for allegedly imitating the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh at Salabatpura in 2007.

The letter had claimed that Badal allegedly used his influence to ensure that the Dera chief was pardoned in the blasphemy case.

The rebel leaders had also alleged in their letter that the SGPC had spent nearly Rs 90 lakh on advertisements in newspapers to justify the decision of pardoning the Dera chief.

In 2015, the Akal Takht pardoned the Dera chief in the blasphemy case based on a written apology. However, bowing to pressure from the Sikh community and hardliners, it annulled its decision. PTI CHS KVK KVK