Day after Bilaspur train crash that killed 11, police file FIR against unidentified persons

Bilaspur, Nov 5 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district in which 11 people were killed and 20 others injured, an official said on Wednesday.

The case was registered at the Torwa police station based on a memo received from a Railway official, said Abhay Singh Bais, Station House Officer (SHO), Torwa.

Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BSN) and relevant sections of the Railways Act have been invoked in the case, he said, adding further probe was underway.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Railway Safety BK Mishra has arrived Bilaspur to investigate the accident which took place on Tuesday, Railway officials added.

Eleven persons, including six women, were killed and 20 others were injured when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train hit a stationary goods train from behind after allegedly overshooting a red signal near Bilaspur railway station on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 4 pm between Bilaspur and gatora railway stations on Mumbai-Howrah rail section, when the passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district).

Loco pilot of the passenger train, Vidya Sagar (53) was among the deceased.

The 20 injured include 9 women and a 2 year-old-boy. Assistant loco pilot of the passenger train Rashmi Raj (34) and train manager (guard) Ashok Kumar Dixit (54) and guard of the goods train Shailesh Chadra (49) are among those hospitalised, they said.

"The passenger train hit the stationary goods train from behind at a speed of 60 to 70 kmph after overshooting a red signal," a senior railway official said.

"It is now a matter of investigation as to why the loco pilot jumped the red signal and failed to apply the emergency brake in time, even though the goods train was within visible distance," the official said.

The passenger train rammed into the brake van with such force that it was mangled badly. After the collision the half of the motorcoach of passenger train climbed on the wagon next to brake van, the official said.

The manager (guard) of the goods train jumped out of the brake van - the last coach of the goods train - at the last moment and sustained minor injuries, the official added.

The railway authorities announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the seriously injured persons, while those who sustained minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh assistance, an official statement said.

A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the cause and recommend necessary corrective measures, it said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. PTI COR TKP RSY