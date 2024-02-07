Day after blast at firecrackers factory, Harda district's SP transferred

Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Harda, a day after an explosion at a firecrackers factory in the district killed 11 people and injured more than 200 others.

The state home department issued the transfer order of Harda SP Sanjeev Kanchan in the evening.

The IPS officer has been moved to the state police headquarters in Bhopal as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), said the order.

An explosion ripped through the factory located in the Bairagarh locality on the outskirts of Harda town, around 150km from Bhopal, and caused a massive blaze on Tuesday morning.

The state government has constituted a three-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to conduct a detailed probe into the explosion. PTI ADU RSY