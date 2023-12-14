Day after breach, security tightened in and around Parliament complex

New Delhi: A day after Parliament security breach, stringent measures were put in place in and around the building on Thursday with police and Parliament security staff thoroughly vetting credentials of those entering the complex.

Security personnel deployed outside Transport Bhavan, just metres away from the Parliament complex, did not allow anyone to go beyond barricades until they had checked their identity cards.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was not allowed to enter the new building from Makar Dwar. Sangma got down from his car and walked to Shardul Dwar to enter the building.

Drivers of members without passes were not being allowed to enter the complex.

At the Parliament complex entry gate, media persons were asked to produce their credentials and were asked questions.

Makar Dwar of the new Parliament House has been made out of bounds for everyone with media shifted to the lawn near the old parliament building's gate number 12.