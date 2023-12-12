Day after coldest morning of season in Delhi, mercury settles 'below 7 deg C

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A day after Delhi experienced its coldest morning of the season, the minimum temperature in the city remained below 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

The mercury in the morning settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The city had recorded its coldest morning of the season on Monday with the minimum temperature plummeting to 6.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 355 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe-plus".

The humidity levels oscillated between 49 per cent and 100 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

In the absence of any active Western Disturbance, the current weather pattern will remain consistent, it said.

Over the next five to seven days, minimal temperature fluctuations are expected, providing a stable forecast for the near future, an IMD official said on Tuesday.

The sky will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 7 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI COR KND RHL