Day after CP smog tower shut, Gopal Rai orders release of pending payments of workers

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday issued directions for immediate release of payments and resumption of operations of the smog tower installed at Connaught Place which was shut over non-clearance of the workers' salaries, officials said.

Rai said reports were received by the department that operations of the smog tower has been stopped again by the workers due to non-payment of salaries for the last two months and that, the move amounts to a direct "contempt of court".

"The operation of the smog tower was earlier arbitrarily stopped by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee Chairman in August 2023 by stopping the release of operation and maintenance funds for the second year. The said action was taken suo-moto by DPCC Chairman in contravention of the decision of Council of Ministers," a statement from the Delhi environment department said.

The smog tower was restarted after the intervention of Supreme Court in November 2023.

"The DPCC chairman is further directed to submit a detailed report to the Environment Minister within 48 hours (i.e. latest by January 10)," the Delhi environment department said. PTI ABU CK