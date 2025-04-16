Day after deputy CM's directive, BMC acts against some road contractors over poor quality work

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday took strong action against some of its road contractors by blacklisting them or cancelling their registration for negligence in concretisation work, and also imposed fines on them.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's action against the contractors comes a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called for stern action against the contractors if the road construction work is found to be of low quality.

In a release issued on Wednesday afternoon, the BMC said it blacklisted a contractor from all civic tenders for two years for serious delays in the Aarey Colony road project, and a fine of Rs five lakh was imposed on him.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on two other road contractors for not maintaining quality. Besides that, the civic body cancelled the registration of two Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants and they were banned from supplying concrete to the BMC projects for six months due to discrepancies in slump tests.

On Tuesday, deputy CM Shinde conducted an inspection of the progress of road concretisation before the start of the monsoon. During the drive, he directed the officials to take stern action against the contractors if found indulging in low quality.

BMC Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani took this action and also emphasized that substandard work will not be tolerated.

Gagrani also stressed the need to carry out micro planning for completion of all road concretisation work by May 31, and also directed the officials concerned to pay surprise visits for quality checks.

The BMC has already completed concretisation of 1,333 km roads, while it has undertaken 324 km road concretisation work in the first phase. The work of 377 km long roads is underway. PTI KK NP