Day after Dussehra, effigies of terrorists symbolically targeted at Red Fort grounds

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Effigies of terrorists were symbolically thrown from the stage and later struck with shoes and sticks by the crowd as a mark of protest against terrorism during an event on Friday.

The event organised by the Lav Kush Ramleela Committee was held on the Red Fort grounds a day after Dussehra, its president Arjun Kumar said.

The Ramleela committee earlier planned to burn the effigies, but as permission was not granted, the act was carried out symbolically.

As the effigies were brought down, people vented their anger by striking them with shoes and sticks while raising slogans against terrorism, Kumar said.

The act was meant to convey the message that society rejects terrorism in every form, he added.

The event was organised in the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Kumar said the protest was aimed at expressing public outrage against such incidents. PTI NSM ARI