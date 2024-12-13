Day after exposure to fumes affects over 70, four JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility staff booked

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Four supervisors of JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were booked on Friday for negligent conduct in connection with fumes emanating from a storage tank a day earlier that affected more than 70 persons, including students of a nearby school, a police official said.

The official said 29 patients were discharged from Ratnagiri Civil Hospital, while 32 continue to be under treatment there.

Ten more persons are admitted in another hospital, he added.

"Four officials of JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility have been booked under section 286 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance," the official informed.

On Thursday, officials had said the affected persons included 59 students and a woman from Jaigad Vidya Mandir school in the vicinity.

The had said the affected persons complained of eye irritation, restlessness and nausea following exposure to fumes emanating during the cleaning process of the tank.

The fumes were from ethyl mercaptan, which is a colourless and flammable liquid used as an odorant for natural gas and as a starting material for plastics, insecticides and antioxidants, an official had said on Thursday. PTI DC PR BNM