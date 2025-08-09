Day after four youths drown in Bebas river in MP's Sagar, bodies recovered

Sagar, Aug 9 (PTI) The bodies of four youths who drowned in Bebas river in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district were recovered on Saturday following a search operation by the State Disaster Response Force, a police official said.

The four men, in the 20-25 age group, had gone missing after entering the river on Friday for a bath while enjoying a picnic in the area, the official said.

"The bodies were handed over to kin after post mortem. The families have cremated them," Sanodha police station house officer Bharat Singh Thakur told reporters.

According to kin, Sunny Ahirwar, Raj Ahirwar and Sumit Ahirwar were childhood friends from Kashipura and their final rites were held together, plunging the area in grief amid Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Sunny had married just three months ago, while the fourth victim, Nikhil Ahirwar of Richhawar village, was the only brother to his five sisters, they said.