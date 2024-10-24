Day after her arrest in drugs case, Satkar Kaur expelled by Punjab BJP

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The Punjab BJP on Thursday expelled party leader and former MLA Satkar Kaur for six years, a day after she was arrested in a drugs case.

Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin said in a statement issued here on Thursday that Kaur has been expelled on the directions of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar.

Kaur, a former Congress MLA, and her nephew Jaskeerat Singh were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to peddle over 100 grams of heroin in Mohali's Kharar.

Police had said a total of 128 grams heroin was recovered from the former MLA Kaur and her nephew.

Kaur represented the Ferozepur Rural constituency in the assembly from 2017-2022. But the Congress denied her a ticket in the 2022 assembly polls after which she joined the BJP. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR