Day after his conviction in bank scam, Congress MLA Kedar gets Shiv Sena (UBT)'s support

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The Maha Vikas Aghadi, especially Shiv Sena (UBT), stands strongly behind senior Congress leader Sunil Kedar, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday, a day after the former minister was handed a five-year jail term by a court for misappropriation of funds in a cooperative bank.

Taking a dig at its former ally BJP, Raut said many leaders in that party should be tried and convicted for such acts.

"Because of the pressure on the judiciary, only those from the opposition are summoned (by Central probe agencies), arrested, and they face disqualification as lawmakers," Raut alleged while speaking to reporters.

A magistrate's court in Nagpur on Friday sentenced Congress MLA and former Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar and five others to five years' rigorous imprisonment for misappropriation of funds at the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB) in a 2002 case.

"I am not surprised that he has been convicted for five years and if a sword is hanging on Kedar's membership. Sunil Kedar is a fighter and the entire MVA, especially Shiv Sena (UBT), is strongly behind him. We will keep fighting along with him," Raut said.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Congress.

As per the prosecution, the NDCCB lost Rs 125 crore in government securities in 2002 as rules were flouted while investing funds through Home Trade Private Limited. Kedar was then chairman of the bank.

The court also fined the six convicts with Rs 10 lakh each. PTI PR NSK