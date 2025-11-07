Mumbai: A day after a firm linked to his son faced allegations of involvement in an illegal land deal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare accompanied Pawar.

The meeting at `Varsha', the chief minister's official residence, lasted for about 30 minutes, sources said.

The Rs 300 crore deal for a 40-acre plot involving a firm linked to Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar's eldest son, has come under the scanner for alleged irregularities.

The government on Thursday ordered a high-level inquiry, suspended a sub-registrar involved in the case, and also registered a First Information Report against three persons.