Day after marriage, woman jumps to death in Ajmer

Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) A day after getting married, a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of an building in an apartment complex in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

Komal Sharma (32), a resident of Jaipur, married Ajmer resident Raunak Bans on Sunday, they said.

Police said that the alleged suicide took place in Gokuldham Apartment at BK Kaul Nagar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rudra Prakash Sharma said the body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted when her family members arrive.

The DSP said that the police is investigating the case from all angles. Police has not received any report from the woman's family so far, he said. PTI AG SKY SKY