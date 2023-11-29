Day after massive rescue operation, Silkyara tunnel wears deserted look

Uttarkashi, Nov 29 (PTI) A day after 41 workers were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel following a massive rescue operation, the site in this district wore a deserted look on Wednesday.

The passages near the tunnel, which were shut during the rescue operation, were opened on Wednesday. A team of policemen was also deployed at the tunnel.

"Construction work of the tunnel will remain suspended for a few days," said a policeman.

According to sources, the work was put on hold and workers were given rest for two days.

A worker, who did not wish to be named, said he was asked to take rest for two days, after which he will be briefed by the contractor.

An official said the work will remain halted till a safety audit is done.

Since Wednesday morning, members of the rescue team were seen packing up their machines, which were brought from various parts of the country to assist in the rescue operation.

"We are happy...our brothers are out safely. That is enough," driver of a truck, which was loaded with a machine for drilling, told PTI. He had brought the machine from Rishikesh.

According to Neeraj Khairwal, Secretary, Uttarkhand government, the vertical drilling was stopped soon after they got the breakthrough in horizontal drilling on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, 41 workers were rescued from the tunnel after almost 17 days of rescue operation conducted by multiple agencies of Central and state governments.

According to NDRF officials, their 60 personnel were camping at the rescue site and 20 were on standby. On Wednesday, all of them were asked to return.

The team of rat-hole miners came at the site in the afternoon. They talked to the media and soon went back.