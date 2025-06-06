Day after Naxal leader Sudhakar's death, encounter breaks out in same area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Jun 6 (PTI) A day after top Naxal leader Sudhakar was eliminated by security forces in Indravati National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an encounter broke out in the same area on Friday, an official said.

The encounter is part of the same anti-Naxal operation underway since Wednesday by personnel from the state police's Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) as well as the CRPF's specialised unit CoBRA, he added.

Intermittent firing between security forces and the Maoist ultras is underway, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

Senior Maoist leader Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, who had a bounty of Rs 40 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district on Thursday.

Originally hailing from Andhra Pradesh, the 67-year-old Sudhakar was involved in indoctrination and radicalization of youth and also responsible for numerous Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the death of civilians and security personnel, police said.

The killing of Sudhakar, a member of the Maoists' Central Committee, comes a fortnight after CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70) was neutralised by security forces in the Bastar region. Basavaraju was gunned down in Narayanpur on May 21. PTI COR TKP BNM