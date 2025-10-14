Day after Opposition's anti-graft march, Thane MP slams Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Tuesday targeted his Shiv Sena (UBT) rival Rajan Vichare and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad, a day after they participated in a joint opposition morcha against "corruption" in Thane civic body on the home turf of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Mhaske dismissed allegations levelled against him by Vichare, recalling that Sena stalwart late Anand Dighe had accused certain corporators of TMC of graft.

He claimed that Vichare was indicted by the Nandlal Committee, formed in 1998 by the then Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, of Shiv Sena, which probed allegations of graft.

Mhaske also panned Awhad.

Vichare and Awhad were unavailable for comments. PTI COR NSK