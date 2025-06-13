Day after plane crash, crew member Manisha Thapa's Patna house under cloud of sadness

Patna, Jun 13 (PTI) A day after the Ahmedabad plane crash, melancholy shrouded the neighbourhood of crew member Manisha Thapa's residence in Patna.

Her parents and brother left for Ahmedabad immediately after receiving the information about the aviation disaster on Thursday.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board that flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

Manisha’s uncle Praveen Tamang said, “We are shocked... She had just started her career. We came to know about the accident through TV channels.” He said they were waiting for her parents to come back to Patna.

Tamang said Manisha's elderly grandmother was not informed about the incident.

Manisha’s cousin Neha Tamang refused to interact with the media, saying, “I am not in a position to talk. Please respect our privacy”.

Sangeeta Pradhan, a neighbour of Manisha, told media persons: “She was a very soft-spoken girl... she used to come to Patna frequently. It’s a great loss for the family as well as her friends." Pradhan claimed Manisha used to interact with her whenever she visited Patna.

"I have no words to explain this trauma," Pradhan said.

She said the Air India crew member's father is in the Bihar Police posted at Begusarai.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. One of the passengers survived the crash. PTI SSS PKD NN