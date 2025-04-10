Day after protest for road repairs in Baramati, Sule seeks hike in MP funds

Pune, Apr 10 (PTI) NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday said funds for development allotted to parliamentarians should be increased since constituencies have expanded and population has increased.

On Wednesday, she had held a hunger strike outside the Pune collectorate seeking urgent repairs to a 1.5 kilometre stretch of road in her Baramati constituency. She ended the protest after receiving an assurance from authorities.

However, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also head of the NCP, had taken a jibe at her stating that MP funds could have been used to repair the stretch in no time.

Hitting back, Sule said, "There are nine tehsils and 23 lakh people in Baramati (LS) constituency but MP funds are only Rs 5 crore, which is insufficient. We MPs have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that since the constituencies have expanded, population has increased, the funds for MPs should also be increased." PTI SPK BNM