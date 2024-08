New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Former BJD leader Mamata Mohanta joined the BJP here, a day after resigning as Rajya Sabha member and quitting the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

With her exit, the BJD's strength in Rajya Sabha has dropped to eight. It does not have any MP in Lok Sabha.

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha.