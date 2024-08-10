Day after release from jail, Sisodia meets advocate Singhvi, thanks him for legal support

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday met senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence here and thanked him for helping him secure bail from the Supreme Court in the excise policy cases.

Sisodia was accompanied by senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi during the meeting with Singhvi, who is also a Congress leader.

Earlier in the day, he addressed party workers at the AAP headquarters here and thanked the Supreme Court and his team of lawyers for their hard work in secure his release after he spent 17 months in Tihar jail.

For a person lodged in jail, lawyers are like god, said the former deputy chief minister of Delhi government.

"Singhvi Saheb is really like God for me. Abhishek Manu Singhvi took this legal battle to conclusion and will soon also bring Arvind Kejriwal out," he added.

Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023. PTI VIT RPA