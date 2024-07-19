Day after stone pelting during Muharram procession in Buldhana, 11 arrested

Buldhana, Jul 19 (PTI) Eleven persons were arrested in Buldhana in Maharashtra on Friday in connection with stone pelting between two groups during a Muharram procession a day earlier, a police official said.

The stone pelting took place at 7 pm on Thursday when the procession that began at Gujri Chowk approached Garib Shah Baba dargah in Sakharkheda village, he said.

"A case was registered against 34 persons for damage to property and other offences. Eleven of the accused have been arrested. The situation is under control. Superintendent of Police Sunil Kadasne inspected the area during the day," he said.

Officials said Union minister and Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav and Sindkhedraja MLA Rajendra Shingne visited Sakharkherda. PTI COR CLS BNM