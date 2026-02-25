Day after surrender, senior Maoist leaders reunite with families

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) A day after their surrender before Telangana Police, Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji and other senior Maoist leaders had an emotional reunion with their family members here on Wednesday.

Devuji, a native of Korutla in Jagtial district in the state, met his family members for the first time since 1982, police sources said.

Devuji's younger brother, Gangadhar, told PTI that Devuji was happy to meet the family members though he could not recognise them due to the passage of time.

Devuji enquired about relatives and neighbours and stressed staying away from any bad habits, he said.

His brother looked healthy despite seeming to have some health issues. He is still keen on serving people, Gangadhar said.

The senior Maoist leader promised to visit the family in their hometown and discuss his future life then, he said.

Devuji on Tuesday said he surrendered due to health issues and vowed to continue his political career within the "legal framework".

Devuji, a top Maoist commander and key strategist of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, formally surrendered alongside fellow Central Committee member Malla Raji Reddy in the presence of Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy here on February 24.

Two other ultras, Bade Chokka Rao alias Jagan and Nune Narasimha Reddy alias Ganganna, also laid down their arms.