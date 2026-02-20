Day after Vijayvargiya's verbal attack in MP assembly, Singhar says Cong will not be scared

Bhopal, Feb 20 (PTI) A day after an unparliamentary word was aimed at him by Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijavargiya in the assembly, senior Congress leader Umang Singhar on Friday said his party would continue to raise people's concerns on electricity, tribal land, unemployment and farm distress.

On Thursday, Vijayvargiya stirred a controversy when he used an unparliamentary word for Singhar, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, prompting speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to express regret. The incident, which triggered an uproar, took place during the discussion on the motion of thanks on the governor's address.

"The Congress, as the opposition, is the voice of the people of the country. If the party MLAs raise issues, they speak for the common people. If I raised an issue yesterday in the governor's address, it was in the interest of the state and the voice of the people," Singhar told reporters on the assembly premises.

"If electricity is available at a lower price in the state, it is the demand of the people of the state. So, to whom are their ministers showing their "aukat" (place)? Are they showing electricity consumers their place? Or are they showing tribals, whose forests are being cut down and driven out of Singrauli for the sake of Adani's mine, their place?" he asked.

Are the ministers trying to show farmers, who must get MSP, good income, or youth, who are roaming around for jobs, their place, Singhar questioned.

"The Congress will always oppose such behaviour. We are not the ones to get scared. And I think this matter has been resolved, as the Chief Minister apologised and showed kindness. There should be a positive debate. There should be discussion on positive issues," he added.

The Congress leader said the government should think about providing facilities to people of every section and fulfilling their demands rather than talking about anyone's status. PTI MAS BNM