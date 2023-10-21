Day after woman's body found near Tilak Nagar MCD school, 1 arrested

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a woman, whose body was found near a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, according to police.

Gurpreet has been arrested and is being questioned to ascertain the identity of the woman and details linked to the crime, a police officer said and added that more information will be shared later.

The legs and hands of the woman, in her early 30s, was tied with metal chains, said police, which has registered a murder case Her body was found near the school on Friday morning and its upper portion was covered with black garbage disposal plastic bag, they said.

With the help of CCTV camera footage, police have established that the body was brought there in a car.

"The registration number was accessed, and a team traced the vehicle's owner. The owner said she had sold the car two months ago," another official said, adding further investigations are underway. PTI ALK ANB ANB