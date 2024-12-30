Day after youth's death, Sunburn organisers say prompt medical assistance was provided

Panaji, Dec 30 (PTI) A day after a 26-year-old man attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Dhargal in north Goa died, organisers on Monday said a medical team and on-site doctors acted promptly to provide assistance before rushing him to a hospital in Mapusa.

Karan Kashyap, a resident of Rohini in west Delhi, collapsed at the venue of the heavily-patronised EDM festival at 9:45pm on Saturday, as per police. He was rushed to a hospital in Mapusa where he passed away on Sunday from what police said was a suspected heart attack.

A police official said his post mortem report is awaited.

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident involving a young festival attendee and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. As soon as we were alerted, a medical team and on-site doctors acted promptly to provide assistance before rushing him to a hospital in Mapusa. Unfortunately, he passed away while undergoing treatment," a Sunburn festival spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson also said Sunburn has "a strict zero-tolerance policy towards substance abuse and works proactively with Goa police and regulatory authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment at all our events".

Sunburn has always been committed to the safety and well-being of all its attendees, he said, adding that citizens must prioritise their health and safety and exercise care and caution while enjoying the festival. PTI RPS BNM