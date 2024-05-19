Day before polling, Omar Abdullah seeks chance to fight for rights of J-K in Parliament

Baramulla, May 19 (PTI) A day before Baramulla goes to the polls, National Conference candidate Omar Abdullah on Sunday sought a chance to represent the electorate in Parliament and seek answers for the "injustices" committed against Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370.

In a video message posted on 'X', he urged people to elect an MP of their choice and not that of "Delhi and the agencies". Abdullah asserted that given a chance, he would speak in Parliament about the feelings of the people of the Union Territory and fight for their rights.

Over 17.37 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. The first major political battle post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 will decide the fate of Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president and a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, and 21 others in the fray.

In the brief message, Abdullah said that he was not speaking as a mere politician but as a brother, son, and companion to the people. He urged the electorate to choose their representative from Baramulla wisely on May 20.

He emphasised his commitment to fighting for their rights and seeking accountability from the Union government as he made references to August 5, 2019, the day when the special status of the state was withdrawn and it was bifurcated into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Stressing the importance of having a local representative who truly cares for the people, Abdullah appealed for support for the National Conference, envisioning a better future for the region and generations to come.

Besides Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Lone, PDP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Mir Fayaz and Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, better known as 'Engineer Rashid', are the notable contestants in the Baramulla seat.

The NC has alleged that Lone has been propped up by the BJP, a charge denied by the People's Conference chief. PTI SKL NSD NSD